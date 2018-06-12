Taipei kindergarten teacher posts job ad saying 'black or dark skinned' people not wanted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A teacher from a well-known private kindergarten posted a job ad on a Facebook group yesterday (June 11) stating that it would not hire English teachers who were "black or dark skinned."

At 3:30 p.m., an employee from a prestigious private Taiwanese kindergarten posted a want ad for substitute English teachers on the Facebook page Substitute Teachers Needed in Taipei (City/County). The advertisement states that the school is looking to hire substitute teachers to teach children between the ages of 4-5, for eight hour shifts during short stints in early July, in Xindian District of New Taipei City, and at a rate negotiated based on experience and certifications.

In a strange section titled "Personal note:" the job poster says the following:

"the school has informed me that it will not accept applications from people who are not from predominantly English speaking countries, or who are black or dark skinned. I am sorry. I am so so sorry."

The words "black or dark skinned" quickly enraged foreign teachers of all races and rapidly spread like wildfire throughout the general expat community in Taiwan.

As the backlash was swift, the kindergarten employee took down the ad within an hour. However, the ad was reposted by Williams Kaboré, a member of the group, to criticize the racist language it had used.

Kaboré, 21, who is a sales manager and student at Tamkang University from Burkina Faso, said, "writing such a racist statement in social media is very disrespectful for our whole race which also contributed to many economic, social, scientific and other fields advancements those make our life easier today." Kaboré felt that the teacher who posted the ad is just as much to blame as the school, "If you repeat your boss’s racist statements, you are no different than your boss."

Kaboré said that he understood that to some extent Taiwanese schools and parents are acting out of ignorance due to a lack of interaction with black people, but he felt the ad went too far:

"They just don’t know much about us but what I don’t condone is posting this kind of racist statements on social media. It just makes it look normal and hence worsen the problem"

In response to the incident, the school said that the appointment of its teachers is:

"based on their education qualifications and related academic experience. These are the most important considerations. The school does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, or sexual orientation."

The school also made the following pledge: