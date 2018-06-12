Compass Offices Unveils Second Flexible Workspace in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Compass Offices today announced the opening of its latest workspace located on the 28 th Floor of Clifford Centre, providing businesses with one of the best vantage points Singapore’s CBD has to offer.

Conveniently located at 24 Raffles Place, Clifford Centre offers close proximity to the Marina Bay financial district, the Raffles Place MRT Station as well as the surrounding collection of boutique and luxury retail stores, flagship hotels, art galleries, restaurants and night life. The whole CBD area overlaps with Chinatown, Marina Bay and Clarke Quay, meaning that the very best of what Singapore has to offer in the way of dining, nightlife and cultural attractions are all a stones’ throw away.

“Compass Offices understands that large enterprises and small entrepreneurs alike are exploring the value that can be created by closer and deeper collaboration with each other. With Compass’s Habitats, businesses gain access to new skills, ideas, talent and markets, while entrepreneurs tap into large companies’ distribution networks and customer bases within Compass Offices’ vast network” says Andrew Chung, CEO of Compass Offices.

Featuring affordable shared space for a workforce that is motivated, innovative and one that works across multiple generations, the new habitat represents the best of both the co-working space and serviced offices worlds where creative minds collide; collaboration starts and ideas flourish. This is a destination for growing businesses where workstyle meets lifestyle and where work-life balance can become a reality.

Honouring the client as well as the destination, Compass Offices has been quietly building a reputation providing businesses with some of the region’s most dynamic workspaces - bringing with it a winning spirit to entrepreneurs and businesses alike.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown to over 30 centres with a network of more than 10,000 workstations in eight cities.

Our workspace advantage combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to meet new ways of working.

