BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/12 10:32
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 64 241 33 82 .340
FFreeman Atl 65 250 41 85 .340
Kemp LAD 63 204 29 69 .338
BCrawford SF 64 225 28 75 .333
Markakis Atl 65 260 41 85 .327
Martinez StL 60 222 29 71 .320
Dickerson Pit 59 229 31 73 .319
Almora ChC 57 180 35 57 .317
Arenado Col 60 226 40 71 .314
BAnderson Mia 66 248 36 77 .310
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; MAdams, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 7 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Suarez, Cincinnati, 48; Story, Colorado, 47; Gennett, Cincinnati, 47; JBaez, Chicago, 46; FFreeman, Atlanta, 45; Rizzo, Chicago, 45; Harper, Washington, 43; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Kemp, Los Angeles, 41; Martinez, St. Louis, 40.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-1; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-4.