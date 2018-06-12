Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|102
|100
|000—4
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|102
|200
|30x—8
|9
|0
Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Axford (6), Oh (7), Guilmet (8) and Martin; Yarbrough, Castillo (7), Venters (8), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_Gaviglio 2-2. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (11). Tampa Bay, Bauers (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|001
|030
|100—5
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|202
|30x—7
|8
|0
Bumgarner, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Chen, Ziegler (5), Rucinski (6), Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Conley 2-0. L_Dyson 2-1. Sv_Barraclough (3). HRs_Miami, Anderson (4), Realmuto (7).