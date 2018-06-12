|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Boston
|44
|22
|.667
|½
|Tampa Bay
|30
|35
|.462
|14
|Toronto
|30
|36
|.455
|14½
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|.297
|24½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Detroit
|31
|36
|.463
|5
|Minnesota
|28
|34
|.452
|5½
|Chicago
|22
|41
|.349
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|44
|.333
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Houston
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|4½
|Oakland
|34
|32
|.515
|7½
|Texas
|27
|41
|.397
|15½
___
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 2
Toronto 13, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 9, Detroit 2
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 7, L.A. Angels 5
Houston 8, Texas 7
Oakland 3, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston (Rodriguez 7-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Detroit (Hardy 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Oakland (Mengden 6-5), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.