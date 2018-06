+++ North Korea meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore — live updates +++

— US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting for a historic summit on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

— They will first meet face to face with only translators at their sides, to be joined later by their respective entourages.

All times in GMT/UTC

Trump is emerging from his car and entering the hotel doors.Kim has just exited his armored limousine and entered the hotel doors.Trump has just tweeted from the summit site that Larry Kudlow, his economic adviser, has had a heart attack. He is not part of the Singapore team, but has just returned from the G7 summit in Canada.Kim's motorcade has arrived. Summit is due to start in about 30 minutes.Trump has arrived at the summit site. His aides were on Twitter during the journey.And Kim Jong Un is on his way now too. A North Korean flag is flying from his limousine.Trump is still busy tweeting about domestic issues, less than an hour before the meeting.US President Donald Trump's enormous motorcade has left his hotel and is heading to Sentosa Island for the meeting.