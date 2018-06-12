Fluence Secures Additional Aspiral™ Projects in China

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has executed a tripartite framework agreement with the Yiyang City Government and local partner Hunan Aerospace Kaitian Environmental Technology Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Hunan Aerospace (‘Kaitian’) for the deployment of three Aspiral™ smart-packaged MABR-based units (formerly known as C-MABR).

Rear, from left: Mr. Mingqiang Ye, President of China Aerospace Kaitian Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.; Mr. Weiwu Song, Chairman of China Aerospace Kaitian Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.; Mr. Yunbo Xu, Party secretary and executive deputy director of the Standing Committee of Yiyang People's Congress; Mr. Wong Jin Yong, General Manager of Fluence China; Mr. Anbang Hu, Deputy Mayor of Yiyang city; Ms. Xiaohong He, Director of Hunan Provincial Department of Environmental Protection. Front, from left: Mr. Michael Shnitzer, VP Operations & Technical Director of Fluence China; Mr. Chengli Liang, Deputy Secretary General of Yiyang Government; Mr. Yanchun Ke, Senior VP of China Aerospace Kaitian Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)

Commenting on this latest milestone for Fluence, Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “Securing this agreement so quickly after the sale of the first Aspiral™ unit with Kaitian in this province reinforces our China partner strategy. Obtaining the potential endorsement from the Yiyang City Government would be the next key milestone for our growth in China, opening the door for other provincial governments to adopt Aspiral TM as the standard for rural wastewater treatment.”

The Aspiral TM units so far contracted under the tripartite framework agreement will be deployed across three districts in Yiyang City, the first of which is undergoing installation and will be operational in Xielingang Township, New High Tech District, by the end of July.

Aspiral™ units were chosen for their reliable achievement of efficient Class 1A discharge, as well as their low energy, maintenance and space requirements. Following successful deployment of the three sites, Fluence’s Aspiral™ solution could be endorsed by the Yiyang City Government to help meet its future planning requirements in order to comply by 2020 with the Chinese Government’s 13 th five-year plan.

Yiyang city Deputy Mayor, Mr. Anbang Hu commented: “We are very pleased with the co-operation between our government, Fluence Corporation and Kaitian. We are looking forward to the success of this project implementation, and also the further study, co-operation and contribution to Chinese rural wastewater treatment from our agreement.”

China Areospace Kaitian Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Chairman, Mr. Weiwu Song, said: “We value the trilateral co-operation among Yiyang Government, Fluence Corporation and Kaitian. The success of the signing today is an excellent start to a blueprint of beautiful Chinese rural construction. It is no doubt that wastewater treatment is a key direction in which we can accomplish a lot. We shall take this opportunity to look forward to more, deeper and wider co-operation together with the government of Yiyang and Fluence in the future.”

