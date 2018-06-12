Things Are about to Get N. Tense! Crash Fans Get Brand-New “Future Tense” Level in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Just when you thought you mastered all the levels in Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy, Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), is giving fans another reason to play Crash™ all summer long with the introduction of a brand-new level called “FUTURE TENSE”! On June 29, the Future Tense level will be included as a bonus in the Crash Bandicoot™ 3: Warped game of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

On June 29, Future Tense, a new level made especially for the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will give fans another reason to play the game on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and/or Steam all summer long. Combining the old with the new, this brand-new level pays homage to the unreleased Waterfall level from the original Crash Bandicoot game. (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed by Vicarious Visions, Future Tense brings an extra layer of difficulty to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped’s Future world, as players dodge rockets, destroy robots and leap over lasers while ascending a massive futuristic skyscraper. This brand-new level pays homage to the unreleased Waterfall level from the original Crash Bandicoot game. Soon franchise fans (and speed runners) will have something BRAND WUMPING NEW in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy that will challenge even the most skillful Crash players.

Additionally, in Future Tense, Crash and Coco will take on some familiar enemies and hazards in new and fun ways. Players will love playing the heart-racing, high-climbing level repeatedly to explore hidden areas and experience unexpected moments, including a challenging Death Route. Future Tense will be accessible via a new platform in the Warp Room of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, and playable at any point in the game’s progression.

“Adding a new level to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was something we always wanted to do, and introducing Future Tense allows us to give all Crash players something new to play just in time for the multi-platform release,” said Jennifer Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions.

“We hope Future Tense will allow players to re-experience that feeling from the good ‘ol days when they first cracked open a Crash Bandicoot game and had to figure out how to get past a brand-new challenge, or find that one last crate,” added Future Tense level designers Ben Dorsey and Stephen Ivanauskas. “And frankly, Crash Bandicoot levels are fun to make!”

In addition to Future Tense’s arrival to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, fans on new platforms will also receive Stormy Ascent as a bonus level starting June 29 th. Existing Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy owners on PlayStation®4 can download Stormy Ascent starting on June 15, 2018, as a bonus level at no additional charge from the PlayStation Store. Released last year on PlayStation®4, Stormy Ascent is the notoriously difficult, unfinished level from the original Crash Bandicoot game, finished and remastered to challenge the most hardened of Crash fans!

The world’s favorite marsupial will SPIN his way to new players on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam on June 29, 2018, marking the first time that the original three games – Crash Bandicoot™, Crash Bandicoot™ 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped – will be playable on these platforms. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now on PlayStation®4 for the suggested retail price of $39.99. Existing Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy owners on PlayStation®4 can download the bonus level from the PlayStation Store on June 29 th as well. Fans can pre-order the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for all new platforms now for the same suggested retail price. Check out Crashbandicoot.com for more details.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy lets bandicoots worldwide experience the beloved ‘90s videogame icon like never before with more than 100 levels to explore, dazzling “N. Hanced Fur-K” graphics and cinematics, its acclaimed soundtrack, newly recorded dialogue from familiar voice actors, and much more. For more information about the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy follow @CrashBandicoot on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Watch the official Future Tense trailer here.

