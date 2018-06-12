Sempra Energy and Boston Scientific jump; PG&E skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
USG Corp., up $1.60 to $43.04
The building materials company agreed to be bought by Germany's Knauf for $7 billion, or $44 a share.
Envision Healthcare Corp., up $1.01 to $44.65
The physician services and outpatient surgery center company accepted an offer from private equity company KKR worth almost $10 billion.
PG&E Corp., down $1.69 to $39.76
A California agency determined that numerous wildfires last fall were caused by the utility company's equipment.
Sempra Energy, up $15.76 to $117.19
Elliott Management and Bluescape Resources said the company should add new directors and review the structure of its business.
Adient PLC, down $8.88 to $48.10
The automotive seating and interiors supplier lowered its operating earnings forecast.
Genworth Financial Inc., up $1.01 to $4.82
The U.S. government said the sale of Genworth to China Oceanwide Holdings doesn't raise any national security concerns.
Boston Scientific Corp., up $2.37 to $34.32
The Wall Street Journal reported that medical device maker Stryker offered to buy the company.
Web.com Group Inc., up $2.40 to $23.45
Activist investor Starboard Value disclosed a 9.4 percent stake in the online marketing services company.