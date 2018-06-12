Visionaries to Pioneer the Future of Tech at CES Asia 2018

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--CES Asia™ 2018, the premier event for the consumer technology industry in the Asian market, will offer three days of conference sessions, that focus on transformative technologies such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), vehicle technology, blockchain and more. Sessions will feature more than 140 thought leaders, industry pioneers and visionaries from major brands to innovative startups, discussing emerging trends and the future of tech across 14 major industries driving the Asian market.

“CES Asia brings together visionaries from every major and emerging industry in the Asian marketplace today. It is a snapshot of the entire technology ecosystem in one place,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “Our conference program gives attendees a front row seat to the discussions that are driving and pioneering the expansion of innovative technologies into completely new industries, and how those adaptations will change our lives for the better.“

The complete CES Asia conference session schedule is now posted. Highlights by product category include:

Complimentary simultaneous interpretation services will be available in both English and Mandarin. Headsets will be available to pick up at the kiosk locations in the ballroom foyer on Level 3 at the Kerry Hotel.

See what exhibitors will be showcasing at CES Asia 2018 via our pitch video playlist. For more information on how to attend, visit CESAsia.com.

