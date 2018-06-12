Global Mobile Device Accessories Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--The is expected to reach USD 105 billion during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006109/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mobile device accessories market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increased need to protect the phone against damage. As mobile devices become more sleek and stylish, they also become more fragile, thus leading to an increasing need to protect them from damage. Therefore, customers generally purchase additional accessories such as back covers, protective cases, and screen guards for protecting and safeguarding their device. The growing demand for fashionable protective cases and covers is likely to drive the demand for mobile device accessories.

This market research report on the global mobile device accessories market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights crowdfunding as one of the key emerging trends in the global mobile device accessories market:

Global mobile device accessories market: the role of crowdfunding

Crowdfunding projects such as Ubuntu Edge, Nexpaq, and Juice Tank have been successful in distributing mobile phone accessories. Some of the most popular crowdfunding platforms are Kickstarter and Indiegogo, which are supporting emerging companies to sell their innovative products and increase their customer base. The adoption of mobile device accessories through these crowdfunding platforms has witnessed an increase in the past resulting in more such projects being launched at shorter intervals.

“Crowdfunding platforms help in the collection of funds required for startup businesses and charities while charging a relatively small fee of around 5% for their services. A lot of mobile accessories have been launched in this manner by several crowdfunding establishments. For instance, Suspendo, a wearable support for all mobile devices consisting of a small flexible aluminum band that is worn around the user’s body, was funded by Kickstarter, an American public benefit corporation. Similarly, Air dock, a wireless charging car dock for the smartphone, was funded by Indiegogo,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer electronics.

Global mobile device accessories market: segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mobile device accessories market by product (protective cases, headphones, charger, memory card, power bank and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC held the highest share of the global mobile device accessories market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 55%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness a further increase of close to 2% in its share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006109/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/11/2018 03:53 PM/DISC: 06/11/2018 03:53 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006109/en