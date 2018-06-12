Global Mustard Sauces Market| Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--The global mustard sauces market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the changing consumer perception. Lately, mustard sauce has been used as a sought-after accompaniment with multiple delicacies. The consumer perception about mustard sauces has evolved from an occasionally used condiment to a key ingredient in multiple recipes. This change in consumer perception contributes to the global increase in demand for mustard sauce varieties.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the marketing and strategic initiatives as one of the key emerging trends in the global mustard sauces market:

Global mustard sauces market: Marketing and strategic initiatives

The key players in the market are concentrating on developing integrated marketing communication strategies through newspapers, magazines, and social media. Multiple players in the global mustard sauces market have launched innovative promotional strategies to increase product awareness and expand their market share.

“The major vendors in the market are focusing on multiple strategic initiatives. Many players concentrate on enhancing their product portfolios. Market acquisition is another strategic tactic adopted by the key players in the global mustard sauces market. Such acquisitions contribute to the growth of the global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global mustard sauces market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mustard sauces market into the following products (yellow mustard sauce, spicy brown and Dijon mustard sauce, and honey mustard sauce), end-users (retail end-user and foodservice end-user), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The yellow mustard sauce segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global mustard sauces market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 48%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by almost 1% during 2018-2022. However, the Americas will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

