Global Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market| Key Findings of the Market| Technavio

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the long shelf life of parmesan cheese. This is determined by the texture of parmesan cheese. The shelf life of hard cheese such as parmesan cheese is influenced by the type of cheese, processing method, storage, and packaging date. An unopened pack of parmesan cheese can last for 2-4 months if refrigerated and it can stay fresh for up to 6-8 months in a freezer.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing cheese consumption as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged parmesan cheese market:

Global packaged parmesan cheese market trend: Increasing cheese consumption

The consumption of cheese is increasing across the globe. This is mainly because of the changing tastes of consumers. Hectic lifestyles have increased the demand for tasty, convenient food products, which has popularized taste enhancers such as cheese, butter, and other toppings. The increasing preference for cheese-based food products has fueled the consumption of cheese by food and beverage manufacturers.

“Cheese is widely used in domestic cooking. End-users purchase parmesan cheese and store it in their refrigerators for later use. Therefore, the consumption of parmesan cheese is increasing because of the emergence of a variety of bakery products and snacks,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global packaged parmesan cheese market: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global packaged parmesan cheese market into the following applications (baked foods and sauces and dips) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The baked foods segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA was the leading region for the global packaged parmesan cheese market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. This region will dominate the global market through 2022.

