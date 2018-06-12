Slain Chinese girl's family wants longer sentence for killer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The family of a Chinese college student gunned down in a road rage incident in Arizona is pleading with a judge to reject an agreement lowering charges against the young girl's killer.

The family of 19-year-old Yue Jiang traveled from China to Arizona this week to seek a harsher sentence for Holly Davis, the woman charged with fatally shooting Jiang following a car crash.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder and other charges. But she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which comes with a maximum 25-year sentence.

The family says the plea agreement demeans Jiang's life and that Davis should serve life in prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says that prosecutors have worked with Jiang's family and taken them into consideration, but it comes down to "practical realities of the facts and circumstances" of any given case.