Report: rising homicide rates in Brazil hurting economy

SAO PAULO (AP) — Rising homicide rates in Brazil are damaging Latin America's largest economy and leading to skyrocketing public security costs.

That's according to a report released Monday that was authored by Rio de Janeiro think tank Igarape and the Brazilian government.

The study calculates that homicides between 1996 and 2015 robbed the country of more than US$119 billion in potential productive capacity. Over that period, both public and private security costs tripled.

It says the overall costs of criminality in Brazil are equivalent to about 4 percent of gross domestic product.

Brazilians are preparing to vote in presidential elections in October and public security is a top issue for voters. A military intervention in Rio has sparked debate on how best to confront increasing violence.