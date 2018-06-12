  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/12 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 328.15 328.15 324.45 325.05 Down 4.25
Jul 329.95 330.35 324.45 325.70 Down 4.30
Aug 330.75 330.75 325.60 326.65 Down 4.35
Sep 331.60 332.30 326.40 327.70 Down 4.25
Oct 328.00 329.20 327.80 328.50 Down 4.30
Nov 328.85 329.30 328.85 329.30 Down 4.25
Dec 333.70 334.10 328.65 329.95 Down 4.25
Jan 329.75 331.35 329.70 330.80 Down 4.20
Feb 330.40 331.45 330.40 331.45 Down 4.25
Mar 335.65 335.65 330.75 331.85 Down 4.25
Apr 331.70 332.55 331.70 332.55 Down 4.20
May 334.50 334.70 331.50 332.80 Down 4.25
Jun 333.40 Down 4.30
Jul 332.85 334.20 332.85 333.65 Down 4.35
Aug 334.25 Down 4.35
Sep 334.55 Down 4.35
Oct 335.00 Down 4.35
Nov 335.30 Down 4.30
Dec 335.35 Down 4.35
Jan 335.65 Down 4.35
Feb 335.90 Down 4.35
Mar 336.15 Down 4.25
Apr 336.40 Down 4.10
May 336.90 Down 4.30
Jul 337.10 Down 4.30
Sep 337.15 Down 4.30
Dec 337.10 Down 4.30
Mar 337.15 Down 4.30
May 337.20 Down 4.30
Jul 337.25 Down 4.30
Sep 337.30 Down 4.30
Dec 337.35 Down 4.30
Mar 337.40 Down 4.30
May 337.45 Down 4.30
Jul 337.50 Down 4.30
Sep 337.55 Down 4.30
Dec 337.60 Down 4.30
Mar 337.65 Down 4.30
May 337.70 Down 4.30