New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|328.15
|328.15
|324.45
|325.05 Down 4.25
|Jul
|329.95
|330.35
|324.45
|325.70 Down 4.30
|Aug
|330.75
|330.75
|325.60
|326.65 Down 4.35
|Sep
|331.60
|332.30
|326.40
|327.70 Down 4.25
|Oct
|328.00
|329.20
|327.80
|328.50 Down 4.30
|Nov
|328.85
|329.30
|328.85
|329.30 Down 4.25
|Dec
|333.70
|334.10
|328.65
|329.95 Down 4.25
|Jan
|329.75
|331.35
|329.70
|330.80 Down 4.20
|Feb
|330.40
|331.45
|330.40
|331.45 Down 4.25
|Mar
|335.65
|335.65
|330.75
|331.85 Down 4.25
|Apr
|331.70
|332.55
|331.70
|332.55 Down 4.20
|May
|334.50
|334.70
|331.50
|332.80 Down 4.25
|Jun
|333.40 Down 4.30
|Jul
|332.85
|334.20
|332.85
|333.65 Down 4.35
|Aug
|334.25 Down 4.35
|Sep
|334.55 Down 4.35
|Oct
|335.00 Down 4.35
|Nov
|335.30 Down 4.30
|Dec
|335.35 Down 4.35
|Jan
|335.65 Down 4.35
|Feb
|335.90 Down 4.35
|Mar
|336.15 Down 4.25
|Apr
|336.40 Down 4.10
|May
|336.90 Down 4.30
|Jul
|337.10 Down 4.30
|Sep
|337.15 Down 4.30
|Dec
|337.10 Down 4.30
|Mar
|337.15 Down 4.30
|May
|337.20 Down 4.30
|Jul
|337.25 Down 4.30
|Sep
|337.30 Down 4.30
|Dec
|337.35 Down 4.30
|Mar
|337.40 Down 4.30
|May
|337.45 Down 4.30
|Jul
|337.50 Down 4.30
|Sep
|337.55 Down 4.30
|Dec
|337.60 Down 4.30
|Mar
|337.65 Down 4.30
|May
|337.70 Down 4.30