BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2408 Down 21 Jul 2360 2378 2308 2372 Down 21 Sep 2434 Down 24 Sep 2399 2417 2349 2408 Down 21 Dec 2429 2448 2385 2434 Down 24 Mar 2443 2458 2399 2443 Down 24 May 2457 2457 2402 2445 Down 21 Jul 2464 2464 2418 2452 Down 21 Sep 2426 2459 2426 2459 Down 22 Dec 2433 2465 2426 2465 Down 23 Mar 2476 Down 23 May 2480 Down 23