  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/12 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 119.20 Down .30
Jul 117.25 118.05 116.25 117.10 Down .15
Sep 122.75 Down .25
Sep 119.50 120.20 118.45 119.20 Down .30
Dec 123.00 123.65 122.00 122.75 Down .25
Mar 126.35 127.05 125.45 126.15 Down .30
May 128.75 129.35 127.80 128.45 Down .35
Jul 131.15 131.30 130.00 130.60 Down .30
Sep 132.45 133.20 131.90 132.50 Down .30
Dec 134.75 135.20 134.75 135.05 Down .30
Mar 137.45 138.25 137.45 137.60 Down .30
May 139.25 Down .30
Jul 140.90 Down .30
Sep 142.50 Down .25
Dec 144.70 Down .25
Mar 147.00 Down .25
May 148.20 Down .25