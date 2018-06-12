New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|119.20
|Down
|.30
|Jul
|117.25
|118.05
|116.25
|117.10
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|122.75
|Down
|.25
|Sep
|119.50
|120.20
|118.45
|119.20
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|123.00
|123.65
|122.00
|122.75
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|126.35
|127.05
|125.45
|126.15
|Down
|.30
|May
|128.75
|129.35
|127.80
|128.45
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|131.15
|131.30
|130.00
|130.60
|Down
|.30
|Sep
|132.45
|133.20
|131.90
|132.50
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|134.75
|135.20
|134.75
|135.05
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|137.45
|138.25
|137.45
|137.60
|Down
|.30
|May
|139.25
|Down
|.30
|Jul
|140.90
|Down
|.30
|Sep
|142.50
|Down
|.25
|Dec
|144.70
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|147.00
|Down
|.25
|May
|148.20
|Down
|.25