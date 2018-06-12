Maine town works to save statue of famous harbor seal Andre

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — A Maine town is raising money to save the statue of a beloved harbor seal that brought the community together.

The Bangor Daily News reports Rockport's 1978 statue of Andre the Seal is undergoing $14,000 in repairs. Two local organizations have raised most of the money, but $2,000 is still needed.

Residents recall fond memories of the orphaned seal pup, which was rescued in 1961 by local tree surgeon Harry Goodridge. Goodridge cared for the seal until it was old enough to be released into the ocean.

Andre went on to spend his winters in southern New England and his summers in Rockport for the next 25 years. The friendly seal was the subject of the 1994 film "Andre" and the book "A Seal Called Andre."

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com