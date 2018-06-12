Global Industrial Moisture Analyzers Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights into the Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018-- projects the global industrial moisture analyzers market to register a revenue of around USD 199 million during the period 2018-2022, in their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006026/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial moisture analyzers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need for moisture analyzers to ensure material quality is a significant driver that will impact the growth of the global industrial moisture analyzers market during the forecast period. Moisture content is an essential parameter that needs analysis and rectification to maintain the quality of a product or any material. Therefore, the understanding and maintaining of appropriate moisture levels during operational processes is essential. Industrial moisture analyzers are recognized as the most efficient and reliable processes to determine and maintain the standards of products.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of moisture analyzers with advanced technology as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global industrial moisture analyzers market:

Global industrial moisture analyzers market: Development of moisture analyzers with advanced technology

Moisture analyzers with features such as analytical precision have been developed. These analyzers offer the flexibility to select the heating source based on the nature of the products. For instance, MA 100 by Sartorius is a moisture analyzer that offers a choice of three heating sources which include a halogen lamp, a ceramic heating element, and a CQR quartz glass heater. Similarly, the COQ heater offers a combination of the fast-drying capability of halogen lamps and the gentle heating capability of a ceramic heater.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research , “The introduction of stringent regulation policies in terms of product quality and environmental requirements have led to developments in moisture analyzers. The improvements include the addition of high-purity sample manifolds and optimized sensors.”

Global industrial moisture analyzers market: Segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global industrial moisture analyzers market by type (desktop, hand-held, inline/online) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The demand for desktop moisture analyzers is high in industries which use large drying ovens for moisture analysis and to identify different moisture content specifications. Industries that require spot-checking of processes deploy handheld moisture analyzers.

APAC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rapid economic and industrial development in the region. Emerging countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China will offer significant opportunities for the market to grow.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006026/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/11/2018 02:40 PM/DISC: 06/11/2018 02:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006026/en