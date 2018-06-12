LIKE App’s Shaping Magic Debuts Globally, Giving Users New Looks With A Magic Touch

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--LIKE, a breakthrough social video platform and mobile app with body recognition special effects, has introduced globally the first augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) feature called . The new feature, available for free to all LIKE users, enables video creators to effortlessly manipulate the shape and form of body features, from head to toe.

“ Shaping Magic is the latest additional feature launched worldwide for LIKE creators, increasing the number of free features we offer. Any LIKE user can create the perfect video highlighted by their own definition of beauty – which they control. LIKE and parent company, BIGO Technology are dedicated to being the first to ensure that everyone can experience free AI and AR technology as conveniently and easily as possible,” said Aaron Wei, Sr. Vice President, BIGO Technology. “With hundreds of unique special effects, LIKE is empowering video creators to effortlessly turn their imagination into reality, whatever it may be, quickly and at no cost.”

Unlike other video apps, LIKE’s Shaping Magic effect is entirely customizable by the user, meaning video creators can adjust not only the degree to which their body parts are manipulated, but they can also change individual body elements. From the shape of their head, to the size of their hands, to the roundness of their posterior -- virtually anything is possible with LIKE.

“We’re building a global community, where members are able to share unique, exciting and personal experiences with each other through video,” added Aaron.

In addition to Shaping Magic, some of the app’s 300+ unique special effects include:

Super Power – LIKE’s augmented reality effect based on skeleton tracking and classification technology, empowering creators to add supernatural effects that match body movement 4D Magic – features AI-powered body movement tracking paired with image editing and special effects processing that allows for interchangeable, dynamic backgrounds that can accommodate multiple people in a video Music Magic – identifies background music while accurately matching special effects to any sound, enabling users to express emotions freely by choosing different themes Dynamic Stickers – applies face-detection and tracking technology to enable dozens of unique and active overlays in users’ videos, such as costumes, masks and more

Launched in August of 2017, LIKE App has quickly become one of the most popular and fastest growing apps in the world with more than 50 million users in more than 200 countries. The social video platform and special effects app leverages cutting-edge technology including AI, AR and independently innovated body recognition to enhanced users’ videos with special effects comparable to Hollywood films.

About LIKE

LIKE is a fast-growing social video platform and special effects app created by BIGO Technology PTE. LTD, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world. LIKE has more than 50 million users globally in over 200 countries.

