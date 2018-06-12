JW Aluminum Announces Expansion at its South Carolina Manufacturing Facility

GOOSE CREEK, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--JW Aluminum has started the expansion of its Mount Holly flat rolled aluminum plant in Goose Creek, South Carolina. This project will greatly enhance JW Aluminum’s capabilities to serve its primary end markets.

Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in early 2020. Construction includes a new 220,000 square foot building and the installation of proven, state-of-the-art equipment utilizing green technology, ultimately resulting in 175 million pounds of new capacity. As part of the expansion, JW Aluminum is adding 50 new jobs to its workforce and is currently recruiting skilled operators, industrial and electrical technicians, maintenance mechanics and engineers. There will be no interruption to current Mount Holly production during the construction period. The project represents the most significant capital investment in domestic continuous cast technologies and capabilities since 2001. The project is being financed through the recent notes offering completed by JW Aluminum Continuous Cast Company, the parent of JW Aluminum.

“This expansion has been years in the making and its undertaking would not be possible without the team’s depth of experience, a highly engaged workforce, local and national government support and our stakeholders’ commitment to our industry,” said Stan Brant, Chief Operating Officer.

“It’s an exciting new chapter in JW Aluminum’s story and a considerable progression in our strategic journey. As a domestic supplier, we’ve prevailed in an extremely challenging competitive environment. The outcome of this endeavor will empower us to produce superior product for our customers, provide increased value to our stakeholders and serve as a preferred supplier and employer for decades to come,” said Lee McCarter, Chief Executive Officer.

About JW Aluminum:

JW Aluminum manufactures specialty flat-rolled aluminum products including bare and painted sheet products for the building and construction markets, fin stock used by the heating and cooling industry, light gauge converter foil for the flexible packaging industry and honeycomb foil for the aerospace industry. JW Aluminum operates plants in Mt. Holly, South Carolina; Russellville, Arkansas; St. Louis, Missouri and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

