Symetra Kicks Off its 10th Annual Week of Service

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Opting to turn the volunteer volume up to “10,” Symetra is setting out to make a big impact in communities across its office footprint this week as the national provider of employee benefits, annuities and life insurance celebrates the 10 th anniversary of Symetra Week of Service. Led by CEO Margaret Meister, more than 800 employee-volunteers will take time from their work day, roll up their sleeves and tackle projects throughout the Puget Sound region—where the company is headquartered—and around the country. From June 11–15, Symetra employees will participate in more than 80 projects on behalf of 57 nonprofit organizations. They have contributed more than 14,000 Week of Service hours since the program’s inception.

More than 800 Symetra employees nationwide will volunteer at 83 projects on behalf of 57 nonprofits during the 10th annual Symetra Week of Service, June 11-15, 2018. Symetra is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is our biggest Symetra Week of Service effort yet — a true reflection of our employees’ volunteer spirit and a genuine expression of our ‘Swift to Serve’ core value,” said Ms. Meister. “As a company, Symetra is committed to making a positive impact in our communities. As individuals, our employees are empowered to give back to the causes and organizations that matter to them personally through hands-on service opportunities like this much-anticipated annual program.”

2018 Symetra Week of Service nonprofit partners and activities in the Puget Sound area include:

Volunteers will create colorful handmade cards for kids undergoing cardiac treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Two volunteer teams will take on hands-only CPR training at Symetra’s Bellevue office, while a third will contribute their tech skills as part of ARC’s Missing Maps, a collaborative project in which volunteers help map areas where humanitarian organizations are trying to meet the needs of vulnerable people.

Maintaining the garden space and trails with woodchips is on tap for this project’s volunteers.

Volunteers will help spring clean and do routine maintenance at the organization’s office and Thrift Culture thrift shop.

Volunteers will help with indoor and outdoor maintenance at the Main Club and Spiritwood Manor locations.

Volunteers will host a group of young women at Symetra’s Bellevue headquarters for a day of hands-on learning from the perspective of various IT roles.

Volunteers will help with landscape beautification and park maintenance at Chism Beach Park.

Volunteers will tackle landscape beautification at Peter Kirk Park and help clean the kitchen at the Peter Kirk Community Center.

Volunteers will weed, remove litter and spread beauty bark at Windsor Hill Park.

Volunteers will help organize donated items (clothing, shoes, toys, baby supplies) at the organization’s Issaquah and Kenmore locations to get them ready for distribution.

Volunteers will help inspect, sort and repack fresh produce at the organization’s Hunger Solution Center in Seattle for immediate distribution to hunger-relief partners.

Volunteers will help with gardening projects around the organization’s Kirkland campus.

Volunteers will help with park maintenance and cleanup at Juanita Bay Park and McAuliffe Park.

Volunteers will assist with various gardening activities and also help organize and clean the kitchen, tool shed and greenhouse at Green Plate’s Rainier Valley garden.

Volunteers will help staff with an outdoor gardening project at the food bank’s Carnation location.

Volunteers will help clean and paint the interior of the Everett museum.

Volunteers will help cook and pack freezer meals for residents at the organization’s Velocity community in Kirkland.

Volunteers will sort and pack food for delivery as well as sort new clothing donations and display items.

Volunteers will help create cards in multiple languages for children graduating from Kindering locations in Bellevue, Bothell and Renton.

Volunteers will organize food donations, repackage bulk items and assist with meal prep in Seattle.

Volunteers will assist with maintenance and beautification at the center’s Redmond facility.

Volunteers will help the kitchen staff prepare meals for all sites and spend time with guests during lunch at the Downtown Day Center in Seattle.

Volunteers in the field will clean, organize and do yardwork at the Seattle facility for families with children being treated at Seattle Children's Hospital, while volunteers at Symetra’s Bellevue headquarters will decorate lunch bags for families staying at the house.

Volunteer teams will help with yard work and also lead playroom arts and crafts projects for patients.

Volunteers will host the Symetra booth at Volunteer Park.

Volunteers will assist clients with shopping and check out at the food bank in North Bend.

Volunteer teams will help prepare for the reopening of the emergency shelter for women by laundering bedding and conducting a deep clean of the Bellevue facility.

Volunteers will help with the St. Jude’s booth during the St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon Expo in Seattle.

Volunteer teams will help socialize and train puppies, assist staff with advanced training and grooming for adult dogs, and prepare outreach materials.

Volunteers will sort, tag and organize merchandise at the Wearhouse in Rainier Valley, the organization’s free store for youth in foster care.

Volunteers will help prepare summer snack packs at the Seattle location for kids in need.

Volunteers will support the Baby Boutique in Seattle by organizing the store and sorting donations.

Volunteers will sort clothing donations, package diapers and check for toy recalls at the Seattle warehouse.

Volunteer teams will assist with landscaping, cleaning and interior painting at the YWCA Family Village in Everett and help sort and organize donations at the YWCA Pathways for Women shelter in Lynnwood.

Outside of the Puget Sound area, Symetra employees in Ashland, Wisconsin; Enfield, Connecticut; Farmington, Connecticut; Miami, Florida; Norcross, Georgia; Waltham, Massachusetts; and West Des Moines, Iowa will participate in volunteer activities on behalf of 23 nonprofits:

Ashland, Wis. —Ashland Historical Society Museum, Ashland Parks and Recreation, Chequamegon Humane Association, Northern Great Lakes Visitors Center and Vaughn Public Libraries. Enfield, Conn. —Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Elizabeth Park Conservancy, Enfield Food Shelf, Town of Enfield Senior Center and Town of Enfield Adult Day Center. Farmington, Conn. —Camp Courant, Farmington Social Services, Food Share and Northwest Park. Miami — Chapman Partnership, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Miami Beach Botanical Garden and Zoo Miami. Norcross, Ga. —Norcross Cooperative Ministry. Waltham, Mass. —Waltham Boys & Girls Club, Waltham Fields Community Farm and Waltham House. West Des Moines, Iowa —Central Iowa Shelter & Services and Ronald McDonald House.

Follow Symetra Week of Service activities @Symetra, #SymetraCares. To learn more about the Symetra’s community programs, visit www.symetra.com/community.

About Symetra

Symetra Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

