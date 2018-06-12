Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine get underway in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany are meeting in Berlin for talks on bringing an end to the fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting Monday evening was to focus on implementing a peace accord that was agreed to in the Belarus capital of Minsk in 2015, and to discuss the possibility of bringing U.N. peacekeepers to the region.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were meeting behind closed doors at a German Foreign Ministry villa with their counterparts, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The diplomats posed for a photo but made no statement ahead of the talks.