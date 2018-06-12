Dollywood’s Summer Celebration Packed with Thrilling New Entertainment Options

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Dollywood’s Season of Showstoppers continues with a sensational celebration that provides families more time to enjoy together at the award-winning vacation destination. Dollywood’s Summer Celebration (June 16- Aug. 5) features extended park hours—10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily—as well as a nightly fireworks spectacular, thrilling new entertainment and the fun of Dollywood after dark!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005887/en/

DRUMLine Live brings riveting rhythms, bold beats and endless energy to Dollywood June 16-July 4 as part of the park's Summer Celebration. Nightly fireworks, extended park hours and thrilling new entertainment highlight the festival. (Photo: Business Wire)

Families have several world-renowned entertainment options to keep them entertained during Dollywood’s Summer Celebration. International touring sensation DRUMLine LIVE visits the park with riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy. Developed by the consultants of the hit 2002 movie Drumline, the band featured in this exhilarating show creates a synchronized musical masterpiece for guests—it’s more than just the typical halftime performance! DRUMLine LIVE runs in Celebrity Theater June 16- July 4.

“Dollywood is the ultimate family theme park and DRUMLine Live is the ultimate family show,” said Don Roberts, CEO and Director of DRUMLine Live. “We promise to offer the same excitement, energy and exhilarating entertainment as any roller coaster in the park. I guarantee you’ve never seen anything like DRUMLine LIVE. We will have you on your feet by halftime. We want to thank Dolly Parton and the team at Dollywood for giving us this wonderful opportunity.

iLuminate, finalists on America’s Got Talent in 2011, bring their electrified glow-in-the-dark costumes to DP’s Celebrity Theater to perform dynamic dance routines and illusions to thrill guests. iLuminate performs July 7-21.

In addition to their third place result on AGT, iLuminate has toured the world from Egypt to Malaysia and has appeared on shows like Dancing with the Stars, X-Factor, Good Morning America and Ellen. The group launched in 2009 and patented the mesmerizing technology used in their shows. They’ve performed alongside stars like Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta and more, and are excited to bring their talent to Dollywood.

“iLuminate is very excited and honored to bring our unique dance performance technology to Dollywood this July,” said Miral Kotb, iLuminate creator. “We will be featuring new light suits and dances that have never been seen before, while bringing back some audience favorites. Get ready for energetic and mesmerizing performances that you and your family will remember for years to come!”

Speed painter Ricardo Barazza astonishes Dollywood guests during his show PaintJam, an innovative and mesmerizing show which runs the entirety of Summer Celebration. Barazza creates stunning works of art on a spinning 360-degree canvas, while he dances and moves throughout the performance.

A new evening show called Nighttime Experience gives guests reason to rock well in to the night. Some of Dollywood's best daytime performers offer a fresh new show highlighted by their interpretations of today's hottest hits! Guests shouldn’t miss these 13 singer/dancers and five live musicians as they put on a concert for the ages! The show takes place July 25- Aug. 8. Every evening during Summer Celebration ends with Dolly’s Nights of Many Colors, a thrilling fireworks extravaganza synchronized to music.

It’s story time again as The Little Engine Playhouse showcases three favorite books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, including Coat of Many Colors, based on Parton’s newest children’s book. Coat of Many Colors and Pretend, by Jennifer Plecas , feature sing-along songs that kids of all ages will enjoy. Everyone’s favorite, The Little Engine That Could, comes to the stage with a delightful reminder of what can happen with just a little bit of determination.

While Dollywood guests have an amazing amount of entertainment options to enjoy during their visit, they also can experience the park’s award-winning rides in a completely different environment. Once the sun sets, Dollywood’s trademark attractions, like Wild Eagle, Lightning Rod and Thunderhead, provide a unique experience for those who climb aboard. These rides thrill guests who race through the summer night with no idea which way the track will turn next!

A range of fresh and tasty new dining options also highlight Dollywood’s Summer Celebration including savory jambalaya with shrimp and andouille sausage, chicken and beef skewers over rice pilaf and flavorful street tacos. Festival-exclusive dessert offerings include blackberry cobbler, churros and strawberries and cream.

For more information about Dollywood’s Summer Celebration, visit www.dollywood.com or call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD. For show schedules, park maps and more, download the Dollywood App.

About The Dollywood Company: A highly-awarded and widely-recognized leader in the amusement industry, The Dollywood Company consists of the 150-acre Dollywood theme park; the 35-acre Dollywood’s Splash Country; Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins. As unique as its namesake and owner Dolly Parton, Dollywood is the 2010 Applause Award winner, the theme park industry’s highest accolade; winner of more than 30 Golden Ticket Awards; and recipient of 26 Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment (more than any other theme park in the world). The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which celebrated record attendance in 2017. Dollywood was named a top three US theme park by USA Today in 2014 and 2017, and TripAdvisor recognized Dollywood as a top-20 worldwide theme park in 2015. Dollywood is open nine months a year (late March through early January) and offers rides and attractions, shows, and crafters authentic to the East Tennessee region. Dollywood’s Splash Country, recognized by the Travel Channel and TripAdvisor as one of the country’s most beautiful water parks and named 2009’s Must-See Waterpark by the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions, operates from mid-May to Labor Day. The 300-room Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, which received the 2017 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor, provides guests spectacular mountain views and family-friendly amenities next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins offers luxurious cabin accommodations overlooking Dollywood. For more information, call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.

For B-roll, photography and more information, visit the Dollywood Media Room at http://www.dollywood.com/Media/Media-Room

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005887/en/

CONTACT: Dollywood

Pete Owens, 865-428-9486 or 865-755-7972

Director of Communications

powens@dollywood.com

or

Wes Ramey, 865-428-9484 or 865-640-3805

Public Relations Manager

wramey@dollywood.com

or

Amber Davis, 865-428-9601 or 865-591-1002

Publicist

aldavis@dollywood.com

or

Ellen Liston, 865-428-9629 or 865-919-7001

Publicist

eliston@dollywood.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC TV AND RADIO TRAVEL DESTINATIONS THEME PARKS CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Dollywood

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/11/2018 12:42 PM/DISC: 06/11/2018 12:42 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005887/en