Earth Fare Opens First South Florida Location

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Earth Fare, the authentic specialty organic and natural food grocery store, on May 30 opened its newest location in the Mainstreet at Midtown Shopping Center at 4925 PGA Boulevard, offering Palm Beach Gardens residents the convenience of healthier, happier shopping. This is the ninth Florida location for Earth Fare, and the first in South Florida.

Hundreds of shoppers began lining up before dawn to be among the first in the area to experience the new store. The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon cutting and featured a $6,000 check presentation to Localecopia to support HealthyMe. HealthyMe is a multifaceted program that introduces K-8 children to the importance of maintaining a healthy Earth in order to grow healthy food options to fuel our bodies. Throughout the day, hundreds of shoppers enjoyed product demonstrations, giveaways, and entertainment.

With more than 40 locations across the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic and many more locations to come, Earth Fare is a national brand with local roots, and demonstrates a commitment to each community it serves. To hear what Palm Beach Gardens shoppers would want out of the new store, Earth Fare connected with a wide range of community members through its Community Advisory Board. The Board is comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. These individuals have been integral in tailoring the retailer’s approach to the in-store experience to ensure the store’s offerings meet the needs of local shoppers.

“We could not be more thrilled to now offer Palm Beach Gardens residents a place to shop for all their families’ grocery needs, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “We are thankful to our local vendors and Community Advisory Board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to the Palm Beach Gardens area.”

Earth Fare made headlines last year when it challenged Americans to take control of their health through their food choices and Live Longer With Earth Fare®. To further that commitment, in January Earth Fare launched the first edition of their healthy lifestyle magazine, The Clean Plate – a guide to eating Clean and living a healthier, longer life. Page by page, The Clean Plate walks the reader through why the Earth Fare difference matters by examining every category of the store, outlining Earth Fare’s approach to meat and seafood, pantry staples, prepared foods, bakery, specialty, wellness and beauty.

Since 1975, Earth Fare has distinguished itself as a leader in the healthy foods industry by developing a unique Food Philosophy, ensuring that all products sold are free of a variety of unacceptable ingredients, found on Earth Fare’s Boot List. In addition, Earth Fare offers more than 750 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients, with more added to shelves each day.

Beyond groceries, the new store features Earth Fare’s Heirloom Juice Bar, which serves smoothies and juices, plus coffee drinks and custom blends as well as convenient, freshly prepared bottles to go. Shoppers will also find a wide variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Palm Beach Gardens Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, and conveniently packaged meals-on-the-go. Shoppers can enjoy a homemade meal without the work, whether dining in the cafe with free Wi-Fi or taking it home.

Learn more about Earth Fare’s fresh approach to improving lives through a healthier lifestyle at www.earthfare.com.

ABOUT EARTH FARE

Founded in 1975, in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare is one of the largest natural and organic retailers in the country with more than 40 locations across 10 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Their full-service philosophy incorporates the highest food Quality Standards in the industry with compelling value, friendly and knowledgeable service, and a superior shopping experience. It’s a philosophy that makes it easy to live a healthier lifestyle, every day.

Live Longer with Earth Fare®

