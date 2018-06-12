Mexican groups seek international probe of drug war crimes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights organizations are calling on International Criminal Court prosecutors to investigate atrocities allegedly committed by members of the Mexican military in a crackdown on drug crime in the Chihuahua region.

The rights groups presented a dossier to prosecutors Monday documenting alleged slayings, torture, rapes and forced disappearances involving 121 victims during 2008-2010.

The groups say military vehicles and facilities were used during the crimes and that the cases "reveal the existence of a clear organized policy by the authorities against the civilian population."

They say they are seeking ICC action because of the "lack of independence and impartiality" of Mexican judicial authorities and the absence of "authentic national procedures."

It is the third time the groups have sought ICC action. Previously, they presented cases from Coahuila and Baja California.