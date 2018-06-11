  1. Home
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/11 23:58

CWB map of tonight's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 11:42 p.m. this evening (June 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The quake was centered 11.9 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall and was measured at a shallow depth of 8.5 kilometers., based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Hualien County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Yilan County, Nantou County and Taichung County. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
