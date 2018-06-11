US extradites Panama ex-President Martinelli

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The United States has extradited former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli to face political espionage and embezzlement charges in his home country.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Monday that it will be for Panamanian courts to determine Martinelli's guilt.

Martinelli had been jailed in Miami since his arrest at his home in June 2017.

The 66-year-old Martinelli was Panama's president from 2009 to 2014. He is accused of embezzlement and illegally monitoring phone calls and other communications.

Nauert says that Martinelli's extradition followed normal procedures established by the countries' bilateral extradition treaty.