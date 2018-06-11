That‘s how winners look like: Win great prizes at the World Cup prediction game from Yourtyres.co.uk

HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--The countdown is on – on 14 June at 5 pm the Football World Cup 2018 in Russia begins with the opening game of the host against Saudi Arabia. Sounds like a safe bet? For all merchant customers who predict the results during the event and want to compete with football fans from many countries, Yourtyres.co.uk, the online shop for business customers of Europe's largest internet tyre retailer Delticom, organises the international Delticup prediction game. There won’t be the World Cup trophy for the best players at the end, but a chance to win great prizes: a table football, an Apple iPhone 7 and a Dunlop-sponsored BarrelQ Barbecue are the winnings for the top three competitors. In addition, among all participants, which are up to the end, a VW up! will be raffled. The main prize worth GBP 10,000 is provided by VIKING Reifen. And so a participation is worthwhile even if the own predictions are not a direct hit.

Yourtyres.co.uk organises the international Delticup World Cup prediction game for the World Cup (Photo: Business Wire)

And this is how the Delticup prediction game works: Interested Yourtyres.co.uk customers register with their account at https://www.yourtyres.co.uk/delticup-2018 until 3 pm on 14 June, 2018. Just click on "Become a member" and then sign up with an existing Kicktipp account or register for free. The user name is the Yourtyres.co.uk login. The registration will be checked by Yourtyres.co.uk, the access will be activated – you are ready to go! With the prospect of these prizes, the World Cup is doubly exciting with the Delticup World Cup prediction game.

About Yourtyres.co.uk

Yourtyres.co.uk is the exclusive online store from Delticom AG for workshops, retailers, wholesalers, tyre fitters/service stations and car accessories. With over 15 years’ expertise in the online tyre business, the Yourtyres.co.uk specialist B2B team offers its clients a spectacular range of car and motorbike tyres of all brands and dimensions for all types of vehicles, tyres for light trucks, trucks and buses, custom tyres, complete wheel sets, car spare parts and accessories, engine oil and batteries. In addition to favourable purchasing conditions, retail clients benefit from the online shop’s time-saving tyre search function, high availability, reliable delivery thanks to in-house warehouses, as well as a simple registration process with no hidden costs - from the very first tyre.

