Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Showcase Solutions that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security at Cisco Live 2018

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that Ixia, a Keysight Business, will showcase solutions that show visibility delivers better network security at Cisco Live 2018, Booth 1713 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on June 10-14, 2018.

At this year’s event, Ixia will offer demonstrations of a wide range of technology advancements and solutions that provide real-time, end-to-end visibility, insight and security and deliver control, coverage and performance to protect networking, data center and cloud business assets.

As a result, attendees will learn how to:

New TLS 1.3 Performance Testing Capabilities on the CloudStorm Platform

Ixia introduces new TLS 1.3 support for the CloudStorm applications and security testing platform enabling customers to validate the functionality and performance of network devices working with the newly ratified TLS 1.3 protocol standard. More information is available here.

Expanded Visibility into Branch Office and Remote Sites

Ixia expands the Vision network packet broker portfolio with Vision Edge 10S (E10S), a new cost-effective network packet broker designed for branch office or remote site deployments and adds support for the Edgecore 5812 switch to the Vision Edge OS, a software-only version of its network packet broker for white-box switches. More information is available here.

Speakers at Cisco Live

Cisco ACI Demands High Speed and High Scale Packet Analysis – John Delfeld, Tuesday, June 12 at 12 pm ET, CA Technologies booth #2030

Network Application Monitoring in Hybrid Private and Public Cloud Environments – Christophe Olivier, Wednesday, June 13 at 3:30 pm ET, LiveAction booth #1159

