COVERGIRL to Open First-Ever Flagship Store

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Coty Inc. announced today that the newly relaunched COVERGIRL brand will open its first-ever beauty destination, a flagship store in the heart of New York City – Times Square. The retail store is an experiential interpretation of the COVERGIRL “I am what I make up” brand philosophy, inspiring shoppers to use makeup as a tool for self-expression and personal transformation.

Larger than life at 10,000 square feet, the new store will open its doors to the 26 million New Yorkers and tourists who pass through Times Square each year. The design and vision for the space will reflect the dynamic, energetic neighborhood. There will be an experiential beauty play room with interactive elements, full service makeup application, on-the-go services, digital experiences and exclusive innovation.

The store-opening is part of the brand's strategic overhaul to revamp how beauty lovers experience COVERGIRL. It will be the first mass legacy beauty brand to launch a flagship store in North America.

Ukonwa Ojo, SVP COVERGIRL, Coty, said, “It is our mission to show up for people wherever they are on their beauty journey and offer them innovation and experiences that inspire them to become whatever version of themselves they want to be in the moment. At COVERGIRL, we believe that makeup is a powerful tool for creativity and self-expression. Opening a concept store will help bring this brand purpose to life in an immersive, elevated and multidimensional way.”

The COVERGIRL flagship store is expected to open in the fall of 2018.

About Coty Inc. Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions - Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

