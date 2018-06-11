Tourists experience the ancient sport of falconry

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — Falconry is an ancient tradition in many parts of the world, including the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Now it's also starting to be offered as an activity for tourists at hotels, vineyards and other sites around the U.S.

These falconry programs for tourists and corporate groups are popping up from Vermont to Colorado and California.

The ancient sport of using birds of prey to hunt wild animals has existed for at least 4,000 years. Experiences designed for tourists typically show off the birds' flight and return to their handlers, though in these programs, birds don't usually bring back creatures they've caught.

Among the places offering a falconry experience to visitors are the Woodstock Inn in Vermont; Bouchaine Vineyards in California's Napa Valley and the Broadmoor resort in Colorado.