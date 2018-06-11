Qatar says it files case against UAE at UN's highest court

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar says it has filed a case against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice over the UAE's "discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens." An Emirati minister has dismissed the filing as a stunt.

Qatar announced the filing in a statement Monday, a year after the UAE and three other Arab nations began a boycott of Doha as part of a diplomatic dispute.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter it was "not surprising" as Qatar previously had "lied."

Cases at the ICJ, the United Nation's highest judicial organ, generally take months or years to complete. However, requests for provisional measures like those requested by Qatar are dealt with quicker.

Rulings by the ICJ are final and binding on the nations involved.