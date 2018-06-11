Winning numbers of Monday's Taiwan lotteries

Taipei, June 11 (CNA) The winning numbers for Taiwan's "Power Lottery" (威力彩) on Monday were 23, 16, 27, 20, 04, and 17 in the first section of the ticket and 04 in the second section, Taiwan Lottery said.

Meanwhile, the winning numbers for Monday's "Jin Cai 539" lottery (今彩539) were 20, 36, 37, 01, and 10 and the winning numbers for the "Three-Star" (3星彩) and "Four-Star" ((4星彩) lotteries were 120 and 4434, respectively, the company said.

The winning numbers for the Win-Win Lottery (雙贏彩) were 20, 22, 01, 19, 02, 08, 23, 05, 11, 15, 04, and 03. (By Chao Wei-lan and Romulo Huang)Enditem