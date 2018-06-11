Jabbrrbox Announces a Permanent Home at theMART

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Today Jabbrrbox, a solutions based company innovating for the mobile workforce, announces the permanent installation of JabbrrX at theMART in Chicago. The two workspaces will be located on the second floor adjacent to Marshall’s Landing. The timing coincides with the 50th edition of NeoCon and offers the 50,000 showgoers the opportunity to experience the new “space-as-a-service” workspace solution. JabbrrX also provides the building’s 38,000 daily visitors with an on-demand, reservable and private office.

After a successful pilot program at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, entrepreneurs and co-founders Brian Hackathorn and Jeremy Jennings are ready to replicate and build upon this model. “We’ve identified some of the most prestigious and most trafficked locations in the country. As theMART is the world’s largest commercial building, it’s the next logical location to expand. It also holds a special place as we launched our company here at NeoCon 2017,” says Jennings.

Installed at the building’s center of gravity, Marshall’s Landing, JabbrrX not only meets theMART’s discerning design needs, it also provides much needed private space in an otherwise busy area. The comfortable interior of the booth features superior acoustic qualities as well as proprietary enterprise technology developed with Andrew Southern, Chief Technology Officer of Jabbrrbox. It is outfitted with lighting adjustments, wayfinding, and secure WiFi for a private, encrypted network. As an on-demand consumer amenity, users are able to access JabbrrX in 30 minute increments ($15/30 min), with a door passcode and WiFi password provided at the time of reservation. Expansions include Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, in-booth speakers for enhanced clarity and music, a camera for video conference calls, and screen-sharing capabilities.

theMART marks the second public installation for Jabbrrbox with plans to continue to expand its on-demand consumer service in a wide variety of open and semi-public spaces including building lobbies, hospitality, conference venues, retail, transit hubs, additional airports, etc. throughout 2018. “It’s going to be a busy summer,” adds Hackathorn. “Stay tuned for more.”

ABOUT JABBRRBOX: Jabbrrbox is a new workplace solutions company bringing privacy to commercial and public spaces. Founded by Brian Hackathorn, a former Associate Principal at Studios Architecture, and Jeremy Jennings, an entrepreneur with a dynamic résumé that includes positions at Fortune 500 businesses and commercial interiors companies, it combines technology, comfort and privacy. The Jabbrrbox solution fills a critical void in the public and private marketplace and is engineered for today's modern mobile workforce. www.jabbrrbox.com @jabbrrbox

