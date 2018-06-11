Macaroni Grill Launches New Core Menu Featuring Traditional Italian Recipes and Guest-Selected Favorites from Past 30 Years

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Romano’s Macaroni Grill ®, a national restaurant chain with award winning Italian food has revitalized its core menu to include 11 exciting, chef-inspired dishes that are crafted to provide guests with an unmatched offering and a variety of options. Additionally, together with its guests, Macaroni Grill has identified six unique favorites from throughout the brand’s 30 year history to reintroduce as limited time offers at participating locations nationwide.

“At Macaroni Grill, we are committed to our tradition of providing guests with authentic Italian food that truly represents our Italian heritage and featuring key ingredients sourced from Italy. Our goal is to provide guests with an experience that combines great tasting food with a lively and intimate atmosphere unlike any other,” stated Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, vice president of marketing, Macaroni Grill. “Everything we do is centered around both our origin and our roots, and we can’t wait for our guests to discover their new Italian favorites and flavors on our core menu or revel in old traditions.”

The new, permanent menu additions include:

Stuffed Mushrooms: Flavorful mushroom caps are filled with sausage, goat cheese, ricotta and spinach and topped with crispy parsley. Spinach + Artichoke Dip: A decadent blend of spinach, artichokes, parmesan, mozzarella, white wine and spice are served with garlic-brushed rosemary bread. Italian Chopped Salad: This light and fresh salad features fresh-smoked buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, artichokes, chopped pepperoni, feta, cucumber and parmesan, topped with roasted chicken and oreganata dressing. Crunchy Lombardi Salad: A tangy blend of kale and arugula are tossed with apple, dates, parmesan, pickled red onions and dressed with blood-orange vinaigrette with this salad. Pasta Milano: Rigatoni pasta meets roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a roasted-garlic cream sauce. Sausage Rigatoni: A rigatoni pasta base join Italian sausage, mushrooms and romano in a creamy alfredo sauce. Grilled Salmon: A grilled salmon filet is prepared with a Calabrian honey pepper glaze and spinach sun-fried tomato orzo. Steak + Potatoes: A 10-ounce sizzling sirloin cut is served with roasted parmesan potatoes, sautéed broccolini and a choice of oreganata sauce or rosemary butter. Grilled Pork Chop: A grilled bone-in pork chop is prepared with a chianti balsamic glace and wild mushroom and snap pea risotto.

Returning Guest-selected Favorites that are now available for a limited time include:

Salmon Piccata: A grilled salmon fillet is prepared with lemon butter, capers, artichokes and mushrooms over cappellini pasta. Seafood Cioppino: This traditional Italian seafood stew features mussels, scallops, shrimp and white fish in a white wine arrabbiata sauce, served with garlic-brushed rosemary bread. San Marino Chicken: A grilled chicken breast in a mustard cream sauce is served with Calabrian honey pepper glazed shrimp spiedini and spinach sun-dried tomato orzo. Chianti Steak: A 10-ounce grilled sirloin cut with a chianti balsamic demi-glace is served over spinach and gorgonzola fettuccine, then topped with crispy prosciutto.

For more information on Romano’s Macaroni Grill, its new core menu or returning Chef’s Favorites available for a limited time, please visit www.macaronigrill.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill ®

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation's Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 85 company-owned locations in 22 states, plus 21 franchise locations in the U.S. and 7 other countries.

