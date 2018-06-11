PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Kraft celebrates everyone’s right to family their way, including the dads who tell “knock-knock” jokes at the dinner table. And while cheesy dads may not be perfect, they’re always great. What better way to commemorate dad’s cheesy greatness than with his very own cheese sculpture?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005305/en/

This Father’s Day, get your dad the cheesiest gift of them all – a Kraft cheese sculpture of himself. What better way to commemorate dad’s cheesy greatness than with his very own cheese sculpture? (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting today, Kraft is offering the ultimate last-minute Father’s Day gift: a limited number of custom-made cheese sculptures made from a block of Kraft Sharp Cheddar Cheese sculpted into his likeness.

For a chance to gift your dad his own cheese sculpture, visit www.ebay.com/CheeseYourDad on June 11 and 12 to place a bid. Only five cheese sculptures are up for auction so place your bid now because the auction closes on June 12 at 5 p.m. CDT.

“At Kraft, we believe that you don’t have to be perfect to be great in the eyes of your kids. So for all the dads out there, we want to celebrate how you Family Greatly in our own cheesy way,” said Anne Field, Director of Brand Building for Kraft. “Will your cheese sculpture be perfect? No. Will it be great? Absolutely (kinda like dad).”

Each Kraft cheese sculpture starts as a 40-pound block of Kraft Sharp Cheddar Cheese and is crafted with care. It takes three days from start to finish to make each sculpture, but the look on your dad’s face when you gift it to him this Father’s Day will be remembered for a lifetime.

All proceeds from the Kraft Father’s Day auction will go toward Feeding America®, along with a dollar-for-dollar donation match from Kraft brand up to $25,000. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger through a network of 200 member food banks.

Share how you Family Greatly with your cheesy, but great dad this Father’s Day – take a photo and post it to social using #CheesyIsGreat and #FamilyGreatly. Don’t forget to tag and follow the Kraft Brand on Facebook, @KraftBrand on Twitter, and @kraft_brand on Instagram.

About Kraft

Since JL Kraft first began selling cheese in 1903, the brand has expanded throughout the years from Kraft Natural Cheese to include Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Kraft Singles, Kraft Mayo, Kraft Salad Dressing, and Kraft BBQ Sauce. Today the brand continues to offer products that help bring the whole family together with foods that please everyone at the table.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, MaxwellHouse, Ore-Ida, OscarMayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero,Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005305/en/

CONTACT: The Kraft Heinz Company

Lynne Galia, 847-646-4396

Lynne.Galia@kraftheinzcompany.com

or

Taylor Higgins, 312-577-1773

Taylor.Higgins@olson.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL PHILANTHROPY RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER FAMILY FUND RAISING MEN

SOURCE: The Kraft Heinz Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/11/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/11/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005305/en