MACOM Announces New Portfolio of High Linearity Power Amplifiers for Ka-Band SATCOM and VSAT Applications

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of high performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic solutions, today announced a comprehensive portfolio of Ka-Band power amplifiers (PAs) optimized for next-generation SATCOM and VSAT applications requiring uncompromising high-speed connectivity, efficiency and reliability. Available in 2, 2.3, 3, 4 and 6W power output options spanning frequency ranges from 27 to 31.5 GHz, these new GaAs-based Ka-Band PAs are expected to provide industry-leading linearity and IM3, and best-in-class performance across a range of key metrics.

MACOM's Ka-Band MAAP Series PAs can deliver up to 24.5 dB of linear gain, 29% power added efficiency and saturated output power (PSAT) up to 38.5 dBm, with IM3 levels up to -25 @ 27 dBm. Assembled in lead-free 5mm, 32-lead QFN packaging (with available 6W bare die option – MAAP-011140-DIE), MACOM's Ka-Band MAAP Series PAs can provide customers with full SMT assembly flexibility, complemented by MACOM's portfolio of discrete mixers, drivers and gain block amplifiers.

“The demand for high speed, broadband, data connectivity continues unabated. We are seeing revolutionary changes in fixed wired networks such as HFC and Fiber along with terrestrial wireless networks, 4G to 5G, in order to meet this demand. As such it was only a matter of time before we saw the same changes in satellite networks,” said Graham Board, Senior Director of Product Marketing, MACOM. “We believe that MACOM is uniquely positioned to tackle the complex engineering challenges in all three of these domains. In order to address the move from Ku to Ka-band in SATCOM we are introducing this comprehensive portfolio of high performance, cost effective, Ka-Band PAs. These complement our existing families of mixers, doublers, drivers and VCOs for SATCOM.”

For over 60 years, MACOM’s design and applications experts have spearheaded innovation in the RF, microwave and millimeterwave domain, developing the industry’s broadest portfolio of MMICs and components spanning the entire RF signal chain. Leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies, MACOM’s heterogeneous semiconductor and packaging strategy ensures that each individual RF system function is fully optimized to deliver maximum performance at the appropriate cost. MACOM remains firmly committed to delivering true competitive advantage to our customers, providing superior technology, expertise, cost structures and supply chains – with no compromises.

The table below outlines typical Ka-Band MAAP Series PA performance:

MACOM’s Ka-Band MAAP Series PAs are available to customers today. For assistance identifying MACOM products optimized to substitute or replace offerings from other vendors, visit MACOM’s Cross Reference tool.

MACOM will showcase its industry leading RF technology portfolio at IEEE’s International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2018, Booth #1125 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 12th – 14th. MACOM’s booth will feature new product solutions optimized for 5G connectivity, basestations, SATCOM, Test and Measurement, ISM and Radio communications. To make an appointment, contact your local sales representative. For more information about MACOM’s RF technology solutions visit www.macom.com.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company — one that delivers a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society’s insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and data centers.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world’s leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

