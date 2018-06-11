Grid4C Selected as a Top Utilities Technology Solution Provider 2018 by CIO Review

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Grid4C announced that it has been selected as a top utilities technology solution provider for 2018 by CIO Review Magazine. Grid4C was also selected as the cover story of the magazine's Energy special edition.

Grid4C was selected out of world class vendors due to its advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, demonstrating global success by quickly scaling to analyze billions of smart meter reads and IoT data with utilities on four continents, in order to help utilities improve the efficiency of energy operations, enhance customer value, maximize profits, and generate new revenue streams.

“We are glad to announce Grid4C in our annual selection of Most Promising Utilities Technology Solution Providers 2018,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIO Review.

"Grid4C's selection as a top technology solution provider for utilities by CIO Review is a great honor and another sign of the industry’s recognition of Grid4C’s market-leading AI Machine Learning-based software solutions to tackle both grid-side and consumer-side challenges utilities are facing," states Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, Founder and CEO of Grid4C. "Grid4C is deployed in a wide range of electricity markets, analyzing billions of smart devices' reads from four continents, producing billions predictions for utilities' operational and customer systems every day to better balance supply and demand, engage customers and increase profits," she adds.

About Grid4C

Ranked the #1 Predictive Analytics Solution for Utilities by GTM Research, Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the power to foresee, leveraging advanced Machine Learning capabilities to deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for addressing the rising challenges of today's energy industry. Grid4C's plug-and-play solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data, pricing information and more, delivers new revenue streams, enhances customer value, improves the efficiency of energy operations, and maximizes profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor, which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault detection and load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics, enabling better decisions for coordination of DERs with meter, sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, and Predictive Customer Analytics, which predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more.

About CIO Review

Published from Fremont, California, CIO Review is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIO Review editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Utilities Technology Solution Providers 2018” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com

