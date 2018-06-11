Ahead of the June Fed Meeting, E*TRADE Study Reveals Investor Views on the Economy & Market Momentum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. Results reveal the mindset of investors ahead of the June Fed meeting:

Amid competing market forces, there is no clear consensus among investors over how many more rate increases the Fed will enact this year

The majority think a strong economy is driving the bull market. More than half of investors (56%) believe the economy is in “good” or “great” shape this quarter. Additionally, 54% believe an improving US economy is driving the bull market—more than strong earnings, tax reform, or President Trump. Most investors believe GDP growth will be relatively strong. More than eight out of 10 investors (82%) believe GDP can sustain 2% growth or higher this year. Investors also think the economy can handle a June hike. The majority of investors (58%) believe the economy is healthy enough to enact additional rate hikes this quarter. But many think volatility is going to ramp up. 60% of investors think volatility will increase this quarter. And that current trade policy could hurt their portfolio. 60% of investors believe the current administration's approach to international trade will have a negative effect on their portfolio. Within this context, there is no majority opinion on the pace of future rate increases. Despite the Fed telegraphing its intentions to raise rates a total of three times in 2018, less than half (47%) believe the Fed will do so. Two out of five (40%) believe the Fed will increase rates one more time or not at all, while 13% believe the Fed will raise rates three more times.

“With the seemingly never-ending parade of geopolitical events and trade talks dominating market headlines these past few months, it’s more than understandable that investors are less than united on where the federal funds rate will end up this year,” commented Mike Loewengart, VP of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. “It’s hard to parse out what could truly be a headwind or a tailwind. Yet more than anything, it’s important to keep in mind that economic fundamentals appear to be as strong as they’ve been in years. Job growth is robust, unemployment is at its lowest level since 2000, and inflation has nestled in nicely at the Fed’s desired rate. If this is our guide, it’s hard to argue that the Fed will change course in any dramatic way as 2018 continues.”

Mr. Loewengart provided some considerations for investors ahead of the June Fed meeting:

Volatility is a hallmark of today’s market. While recent economic reports suggest the economy continues to strengthen, the market will not necessarily always move in tandem with the economy. Trade and tariff escalations, higher inflation, geopolitical tensions, or any number of other factors can play a role. However, understanding that pullbacks are a natural part of investing can be helpful, if only to serve as a reminder to remain calm and focus on long-term objectives. Keep an eye on the yield curve. Market observers have long been trained to view the yield curve, or the differential between short- and long-term Treasury yields, as a barometer of the strength of the economy. One common measure of the yield curve, the spread between 2- and 10-year yields, has been flattening recently. Some market observers fear that the curve could ultimately invert which could portend an economic recession. Fed decisions can serve as checkpoints. The announcement of a Fed decision can be a good opportunity for investors to review and rebalance their portfolios to help keep aligned with their goals and risk tolerance. Investors with well-diversified portfolios of domestic and global equities, fixed income securities across the credit and maturity spectrum, and cash can be well-positioned over the long term for a variety of market scenarios.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from April 1 to April 11 of 2018 among an online US sample of 947 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.18 percent at the 95% confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Research Now. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 64% male and 36% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

