Envision Healthcare to be Acquired by KKR for $46.00 Per Share in All-Cash Transaction

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Envision Healthcare Corporation (“Envision” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVHC) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global investment firm KKR in an all-cash transaction for approximately $9.9 billion, including the assumption or repayment of debt. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Envision’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), KKR will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Envision’s common stock for $46.00 per share in cash, representing a 32% premium to Envision’s volume-weighted average share price (VWAP) from November 1, 2017, the day immediately following the Company’s first announcement that it was reviewing strategic alternatives. The transaction price represents a multiple of 10.9x trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA and 10.1x 2018 anticipated Adjusted EBITDA. 1

The agreement represents the culmination of the Board’s comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. During the last seven months, the Board, with the assistance of three independent financial advisors and legal counsel, examined a full range of options to generate shareholder value, including capital structure alternatives, potential acquisitions, portfolio optimization, a potential sale of the whole company, and continued operation as a standalone business. The Board oversaw an extensive process that involved outreach to 25 potential buyers, including financial sponsors and strategic entities, and invited proposals for all or parts of the business. After consideration of the opportunities, risks and uncertainties facing the Company and the broader sector, as well as the alternatives available to the Company, the Board determined that the KKR proposal presented the best opportunity to maximize value for shareholders.

James D. Shelton, Envision’s Lead Independent Director, commented, “After conducting a robust review of the business and competitive landscape, the Company’s opportunities and challenges, and the strategic and financial alternatives available to the Company, the Board unanimously believes that this transaction will deliver the most value to Envision’s shareholders.”

Christopher A. Holden, Envision’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, added, “Envision’s leadership team – including both the Board and management – have been singularly focused on driving value for our shareholders and have taken decisive action in furtherance of that goal, including the implementation of a comprehensive operational improvement plan and a robust review of strategic alternatives. Today’s announcement reflects the extensive efforts by our team to explore all opportunities to deliver value for our shareholders.”

“Envision is a leading provider of physician-led services in a health care system in which physician-patient interactions have a pronounced impact on nearly all health care decisions. Envision has a very strong reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-focused care through its network of 25,000 clinical professionals at thousands of hospitals, surgery centers and alternate sites of care across the country,” said Jim Momtazee, Head of KKR’s Health Care investment team. “We are excited to partner with the outstanding team led by Chris Holden to help build upon the strong foundation in place and accelerate Envision’s growth going forward.”

The completion of the transaction, which is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Envision intends to present the proposed transaction to its shareholders for approval at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting, which will be scheduled as soon as practicable following the filing and review of proxy materials. The Company intends to hold its Annual Meeting no later than October 1, 2018. Upon the completion of the transaction, Envision will become a private company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

KKR will be making the investment primarily from its KKR Americas Fund XII.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Evercore and Guggenheim Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Bass, Berry & Sims are serving as legal counsel to Envision. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal counsel to KKR. Fully committed debt financing for the transaction will be provided by Citigroup Global Markets, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, HSBC, Mizuho, and KKR Capital Markets.

About Envision Healthcare Corporation

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading provider of physician-led services and post-acute care, and ambulatory surgery services. At March 31, 2018, we delivered physician services, primarily in the areas of emergency department and hospitalist services, anesthesiology services, radiology/tele-radiology services, and children’s services to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Post-acute care is delivered through an array of clinical professionals and integrated technologies which, when combined, contribute to efficient and effective population health management strategies. The Company owns and operates 261 surgery centers and one surgical hospital in 35 states and the District of Columbia, with medical specialties ranging from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics. In total, the Company offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale, creating value for health systems, payors, providers and patients. For additional information, visit www.evhc.net.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

1 As of 3/31/2018. 2018E EBITDA multiple based on midpoint of Company guidance

