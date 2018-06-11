SONIC Invents Unique Way to Describe New, Irresistible Crispy Tenders

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Get ready to add a brand-new word to your vocabulary, because no word in the English language today accurately describes the satisfying crispy texture and mouth-watering flavor of the new Crispy Tenders from SONIC ® Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC). Now available on the SONIC menu nationwide, these 100 percent all white meat chicken tenders are so flavorful and crispy, they’re “Flispy.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005117/en/

SONIC's new Crispy Tender Dinner with new Signature Sauce, three Crispy Tenders, Crispy Golden Tots, handmade onion ring and Texas Toast. (Photo: Business Wire)

SONIC’s new Crispy Tenders deliver crispy texture and juicy chicken that begs for another bite while meeting today’s consumer demands for less breading on tenders. This delectable “Flispy” combination is served with SONIC’s new Signature Sauce, a blend of honey mustard and barbecue that provides a savory flavor with just the right amount of sweetness.

“Our guests look to SONIC to build on American classics while delivering bold and unique flavors unlike any other restaurant and we knew we had to create something that was indescribable when it came to creating a new chicken tender,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Our new Crispy Tenders are the juiciest cut of seasoned and marinated all white meat chicken and the right amount of breading, with only one way to convey this perfectly crispy and flavorful experience; they’re simply ‘Flispy.’”

SONIC’s new Crispy Tenders can be enjoyed on their own or in the new Crispy Tender Dinner featuring three Crispy Tenders, medium Crispy Golden Tots, an onion ring and the drive-in’s famous Texas toast for only $3.99* for a limited time. Guests can head over to their local drive-in any time of day to fulfill their “Flispy” chicken cravings.

*Tax not included. See menu for details.

About SONIC, America's Drive-In

SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Nearly 94 percent of SONIC's 3,500 drive-in locations are owned and operated by local business men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has delighted guests with signature menu items, 1.3 million drink combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops. Since the 2009 launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning philanthropic campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has donated $10.7 million to public school teachers nationwide to fund essential learning materials and innovative teaching resources to inspire creativity and learning in their students. To learn more about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ/NM: SONC), please visit sonicdrivein.com and please visit or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about SONIC's Limeades for Learning initiative, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

SONC-M

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005117/en/

CONTACT: For SONIC Drive-In

Rachel Shin, 917-543-5278

Rachel.Shin@cohnwolfe.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OKLAHOMA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: SONIC Drive-In

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/11/2018 06:55 AM/DISC: 06/11/2018 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005117/en