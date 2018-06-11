AP PHOTOS: US, North Korea get ready for Trump-Kim summit

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,
SINGAPORE (AP) — Crowds waited outside Singapore's presidential palace on Monday for a glimpse of U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade, while North Koreans learned from news reports that their leader is in the Southeast Asian nation to meet with Trump on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un and Trump are readying for the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president. Journalists from around the world have descended on the city-state of 5.6 million people to cover the event.
From Pyongyang, Seoul and Singapore, Associated Press photographers captured the mood on the eve of the summit.