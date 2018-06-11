Garmin® disrupts the sonar market yet again with Panoptix LiveScope, the first and only live scanning sonar for recreational fishing

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced Panoptix LiveScope™ – a live scanning sonar that gives anglers higher resolution and easier-to-interpret images of structure, bait and fish swimming below and around the boat than ever before. Garmin’s revolutionary Panoptix™ all-seeing sonar technology was the first to deliver live sonar images in real-time – forwards, backwards, sideways and below the boat – even while stationary. Now, thanks to the active scanning capabilities of Panoptix LiveScope, anglers can see images and movement so clear and precise that it’s even possible to distinguish between species of fish. See LiveScope in action here.

Thanks to Garmin Panoptix LiveScope, anglers can see images and movement so clear and precise, it's even possible to distinguish between species of fish — like this tarpon roughly 4 feet deep and 6 feet ahead of the boat! (Photo: Business Wire)

“We took scanning sonar and made it Panoptix,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “By combining two game-changing innovations – scanning sonar and live sonar – Panoptix LiveScope delivers the best of both technologies and there’s nothing out there even close to it. Once you’ve seen fish in this level of detail in a live, real-time image on your chartplotter, all other sonar is history – literally.”

Like other Garmin Panoptix transducers, LiveScope features two modes in one transducer –LiveScope Down and LiveScope Forward – and can be installed on a trolling motor or the transom (recommended only for LiveScope Forward). Depending on the angler’s fishing preferences and techniques, LiveScope can easily be adjusted to change views. Simply point the LiveScope transducer down to see directly below the boat, or forward to see around the boat. Either view provides incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images up to 200 feet down or away from the boat, even when the boat is stationary. LiveScope is also equipped with an attitude heading reference system (AHRS) that constantly adjusts sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image.

Panoptix LiveScope is being introduced in conjunction with a global 360-degree advertising campaign called “Sons of Fishes 2” that features Garmin-sponsored professional anglers Jason Christie, two-time BASS Elite Series champion, and Bill Dance, bass fishing’s elder statesman and ambassador. The Sons of Fishes sequel includes television, print, digital and social media executions that show a rival fishing club, The Bad Basses, attempting to claim the Sons of Fishes’ spot on the water and coveted LiveScope technology for themselves. To find out which fishing club prevails, check out the full commercial here.

The Panoptix LiveScope scanning sonar system includes a compact GLS 10 sonar black box with an LVS32 transducer and a simple plug-and-play Garmin Marine Network connector for easy installation and integration with a compatible Garmin chartplotter. A trolling motor barrel and shaft mounting kit and a transom mounting kit are also included. Panoptix LiveScope is compatible with Garmin’s GPSMAP ® 8400/8600 multifunction displays, GPSMAP 7400/7600, GPSMAP 10X2/12X2, GPSMAP 10X2/12X2xsv Touch and GPSMAP 7X2/9X2 series chartplotters, and the ECHOMAP™ Plus 7Xcv/7Xsv/9Xsv chartplotter/sonar combo series.

Available now, the Panoptix LiveScope system has a suggested retail price of $1,499.99. For more information, videos and images, visit www.garmin.com/panoptix.

Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer 1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the third consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics, a premier supplier of electronic navigation charts, and EmpirBus™.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2016 reported sales.

