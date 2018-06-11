Studio Odin Launches VR Music Game 'Club Dance Party VR' on Steam

GWANGJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Studio Odin (CEO Park Hyun-ok), a company that has been producing virtual reality games since its establishment in 2014, announced that they launched VR game ‘ Club Dance Party VR ’ on Steam which has been popular at the theme parks in South Korea.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005385/en/

Studio Odin launched VR game 'Club Dance Party VR' on Steam which has been popular at the theme parks in South Korea. Club Dance Party VR is a VR music game developed with the concept that tired and busy modern people go to exciting clubs anytime, anywhere and enjoy dancing with their virtual partners. With Club Dance Party VR, users can enjoy sports and even get diet effects dancing to the rhythm. Club Dance Party VR supports VR devices such as HTC VIVE, Oculus rift, and MS MR. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Club Dance Party VR is a VR music game developed with the concept that tired and busy modern people go to exciting clubs anytime, anywhere and enjoy dancing with their virtual partners.

Although it is a genre of music game that is generally considered to be difficult, the game has enhanced accessibility by using VR's intuitive and simple user interface. It developed attractive and high-end quality virtual characters by using unreal engine. In addition, its vivid and vibrant three dimensional VR sound system delivers realistic club dancing experience.

With Club Dance Party VR, users can enjoy sports and even get diet effects dancing to the rhythm.

Yoo Chan-mo CCO of Studio Odin, who has been working as an O2Jam music and development PD for rhythm games in the past, said "Club Dance Party VR which closely reflects our longtime music game production capacity and VR content production know-how in the VR game market. We expect stronger sales growth in global VR game market."

Club Dance Party VR supports VR devices such as HTC VIVE, Oculus rift, and MS MR, and has been opened in Steam VR .

About Studio Odin

Studio Odin is based on research and development of VR games and health care VR contents. Most of the company's developers have more than 10 years of game development and VR technology R&D experience. Currently the production of the content is based on PC-based VR games. It is developing a game that can help enjoy dancing in the VR music club.

Club Dance Party on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/845400/Club_Dance_Party_VR

Club Dance Party Official Website: http://www.clubdanceparty.com

Youtube Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNDStGIL_70

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHDfFqWZpH8

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005385/en/

CONTACT: Studio Odin

Brandy Ryu, 82-10-4773-1253

brandy1306@studioodin.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES MUSIC TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS THEME PARKS

SOURCE: Studio Odin

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/11/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/11/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005385/en