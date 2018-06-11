Islamic State’s Foreign Fighters Bring Terrorism Expertise Back to Europe, Jane’s by IHS Markit Says

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Foreign fighters returning from the Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate will raise the risk of complex and large-scale terror attacks in Europe, according to a new report released today from Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Centre (JTIC) by business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005478/en/

"Potential UAV targets: Jane's Terrorism and Insurgency Centre at IHS Markit" (Graphic: Business Wire)

“In response to its territorial collapse in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State is likely to widen its tactical arsenal, employ new technologies and strengthen its roots in local Islamist networks, building resilience despite the losses in its heartlands,” said Otso Iho, senior analyst, JTIC.

“In addition to centrally-planned and executed operations, there also remains a substantial threat from lone actors conducting attacks in the name of the Islamic State, which are usually then claimed by the group,” Iho said.

In Western Europe in 2018 to date, JTIC has recorded 44 attacks by pro-Islamic State individuals or small cells, causing at least 334 fatalities and 1,248 wounded.

Terror tactics to evolve as foreign fighters return home with new skills

“Foreign fighters returning to Europe will provide critical skills that will help an increasing number of operational Islamist networks conduct more complex attacks,” Iho said.

“These skills include the construction of viable IEDs – learned in Iraq and Syria where the Islamic State has produced IEDs on an industrial scale – the effective and professional handling of assault weapons; training for acting in high-pressure combat situations; the use of new weapon types or technologies, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); and maintaining better operational security,” Iho said.

As a result of this injection of skills and knowledge transfer to existing networks, the use of explosives – which the Europol TE-SAT 2017 terrorism report highlighted was already used in 40 percent of conducted, foiled, and planned attacks in 2016 – is likely to increase further, particularly in terms of successful attacks.

“There is also the potential for escalating attacks to include methods used routinely in Iraq and Syria, such as vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) and suicide VBIEDs,” Iho said. “The use of a VBIEDs or SVBIEDs in Europe by militant Islamists would significantly increase the potential fatality of attacks, and give militants more control over the level of destruction by studying the most efficient placement of the explosives.”

There are indicators that some cells have already attempted to adopt this method. For example, the cell that conducted the 17 August 2017 vehicle-impact and knife attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain, had been using a safe house in Alcanar to prepare a substantial amount of explosives, before an accidental detonation destroyed the building and likely sped up the execution of the subsequent attacks. According to Catalan police after the incident, the materials discovered at the bomb-making site included the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP), used in the high-profile attacks in Paris and Brussels, as well as more than 120 butane gas tanks and an explosive suicide belt.

Notably, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has published guides on the construction of alternative VBIEDs in the West, which are structured around a standard IED and a vehicle packed with gas tanks - not dissimilar to those sought by the Barcelona attackers. In addition, Islamic State has published video instructions for creating TATP.

Drones pose growing threat from above Militants may also employ new technologies, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or ‘drones’, in attacks to reach new targets or increase the publicity and impact of an attack.

“The Islamic State and other Islamist militant groups have used UAVs rigged with explosives in Iraq and Syria, and their use in conflict zones is becoming more sophisticated and varied - increasing the likelihood of their adoption in Europe,” Iho said.

For instance, on 5 January, unidentified militants used 13 GPS-guided fixed-wing UAVs rigged with IEDs to target Russia’s Humaymim Air Base and its naval base in Latakia, Syria, reportedly operating the devices from as far away as 100km. Although Russian air defences brought down the UAVs and the attack was unsuccessful, the incident illustrated the risk posed by such technology to less hardened targets in Europe.

“Airports, power stations, public transport, symbolic targets, sports stadiums, amusement parks, or other places with large gatherings of people in Europe are likely to lack the types of defences that could prevent a swarm of UAVs rigged with dozens of explosive devices from causing significant damage,” Iho said.

“These devices are available commercially and can provide an effective weapon at reasonable cost, particularly for militants with prior experience of adapting them in Syria,” Iho said.

About IHS Markit ( www.ihsmarkit.com )

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Centre

Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Centre (JTIC) by IHS Markit uses open source data to build its global database of both attacks by non-state armed groups, in addition to counter-terrorism operations and key statements by state and non-state actors. The database enables users to search by location, target, group (active and dormant), tactics and casualty numbers in order to quickly obtain actionable intelligence and/or data. The database includes over 250,000 events since 2009 and tracks over 1,000 separate non-state armed groups worldwide.

Get in touch here to learn more about JTIC and other solutions from Jane’s.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005478/en/

CONTACT: IHS Markit

Joanna Vickers, +44 207 260 2234

or

joanna.vickers@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303 305 8021

press@ihsmarkit.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: IHS Markit

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/11/2018 06:23 AM/DISC: 06/11/2018 06:23 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005478/en