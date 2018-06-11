Fiduciary Trust Expands Financial Planning Team

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Fiduciary Trust Company, an advisor and investment management firm for high-net-worth individuals and nonprofits, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jody R. King to the newly-created position of Vice President and Director of Financial Planning. The move is part of the firm's expansion of its wealth planning capabilities, which integrate financial and estate planning.

King previously served as Vice President and Director of Client Services and has been with Fiduciary Trust for 13 years. Her professional designations and degrees include Juris Doctor, Certified Public Accountant, Accredited Estate Planner ®, Registered Life Planner ®, and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst ®.

“Wealth planning is a critical component of Fiduciary Trust’s value proposition to clients,” said Austin V. Shapard, President & CEO of Fiduciary Trust. “Jody will lead our financial planning team and partner with our experienced trust, tax and estate planning lawyers led by our Chief Fiduciary Officer, Stacy Mullaney, to provide comprehensive wealth planning to our clients. Jody's deep expertise in all aspects of wealth planning, as well as experience in serving clients makes her especially well-suited for this important role.”

Fiduciary Trust takes a holistic approach to wealth planning to help clients identify and achieve their personal and financial goals. Customized wealth advice may include: financial projections and plans, investment strategy, asset location, estate plan design and implementation, and wealth transfer as well as retirement, philanthropic, education, and income and estate tax planning. For more information, visit www.fiduciary-trust.com/planning.

About Fiduciary Trust Company Fiduciary Trust is a privately owned wealth management firm focused on families, individuals and nonprofits seeking objective advice to help grow and protect their investments. The firm also provides a range of services to professional financial advisors and single-family offices. Fiduciary’s capabilities include customized wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services, and family office, tax and custody services.

Fiduciary Trust has been named “Best Wealth Manager” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly readers and “Best Independent Trust Company” by Family Wealth Report.

Founded in 1885 as a family office, Fiduciary takes a personal approach based on expertise, strong performance and a genuine commitment to act in its clients’ best interests. The firm’s client focus has enabled it to achieve a 98% annual client retention rate for over a decade.

For additional information about Fiduciary’s services, please visit www.fiduciary-trust.com, or contact John Morey at 617-574-3459 or jmorey@fiduciary-trust.com.

