YouBike in Taiwan’s Miaoli begins to hit the road at end of June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—First-stage 10 YouBike stations in Miaoli County’s public bike rental plan will open to the public in there populous areas in the county at the end of June, Miaolli County Government said on Monday.

The county government’s Public Works Department (PWD) said the bid for the construction of Miaoli’s public bike rental system was won by YouBike. The county plans to install 30 YouBike stations at transportation hubs, government offices, schools and parks across Miaoli City, Toufen City and Zhunan Township, the PWD said.



The first stage will see 10 stations completed at the end of June, and the second stage will see the number of stations increased to 30 and a total of 1,200 bikes becoming available for public use by the end of September, the agency said. The bike rental will be charged at progressive rates—NT$10 for every 30 minutes with four hours, NT$20 for every 30 minutes within four to eight hours, and NT$30 for every 30 minutes beyond eight hours, the PWD said.

Five YouBike stations in Miaoli City, including the TRA Miaoli Station, Public Library of Miaoli County, Miaoli City Office, National MiaoLi Senior High School, and National Miaoli Agricultural & Industrial High School, are currently undergoing the final stage of inspection and are scheduled to open to the public by the end of June, the agency said.

Seven YouBike stations across Toufen and Zhunan, including the Toufen City Office, Toufen Sports Park, Northern Miaoli Art Center, TRA Zhunan Station, Zhunan Township Office, Zhunan Bo’ai Park, and Chong Sing Vocational High School, will be open for public use in early July, the agency added.

The county government said registered EasyCard and iPASS will be accepted to rent a YouBike. For more information, please visit the website.