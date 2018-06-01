Survey says government should counter China's policies targeting Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to the results of a poll conducted by Taiwan’s Cross-Strait Policy Association, released on June 10, a majority of Taiwanese citizens favor effective counter measures to push back against China’s policies aimed at suppressing Taiwan economically, and diplomatically.



Over 60 percent of those surveyed said that the government should institute counter-measures to effectively stymie the suppressive and coercive policies being enacted by Beijing, however the survey did not propose any specific manner of counter-measure.



The survey was carried out from June 8 to June 9 with 1,070 respondents, following the 10th annual Straits Forum in Xiamen, where KMT politicians meet annually with representatives of the Chinese Communist Party.

The survey was reportedly conducted to gauge the public’s perception of the KMT party’s interaction with the CCP, reports Liberty Times.



While 63.6 percent of respondents thought the government should step up their efforts to counter China’s tactics, 20.7 percent were opposed to the idea.



The poll also found that 52 percent of respondents thought that China was responsible for disrupting the status quo following the election of President Tsai in 2016. In contrast, 32.8 percent of respondents said the Tsai government is primarily responsible for “destroying the status quo,” reports CNA.



In regards to the KMT officials and the Straits Forum, 51.2 percent of respondents believe the 11 person delegation of the KMT acted inappropriately by making the visit to attend the Straits Forum, courting China’s favor as Beijing actively seeks to undermine Taiwan’s autonomy on the world stage. Respondents who said the opposite was true, and that the KMT politicians’ participation in the forum was appropriate equaled 36.5 percent.

Liberty Times quoted DPP legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) as saying that the survey illustrates the growing divide between mainstream public opinion and the platform of the KMT.